Zambia: UN expert to assess situation of the right to adequate food

Autres articles
-
Le Président de la République à Antsiranana : Dialogue politique Madagascar-UE, inaugurations et évén ements éconmiques
-
Statement attributable to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Marta Ruedas, on Sudan opening a third humanitarian corridor for the delivery of aid into crisis-hit South Sudan
-
Foreign Minister N. Kotzias to visit Algeria (27 April 2017)
-
La Bibliothèque Américaine discute le changement climatique avec des étudiants
-
Contact avec les Burkinabè du Grand Ouest de la France : Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo parrain du Festival des Arts et de s Cultures d’Afrique
The situation of the right to food in Zambia will be investigated by United Nations Special Rapporteur Hilal Elver, during an official visit from 3 to 12 May 2017. “I will pay special attention to the situation of peasants and smallholders, including women, and the efforts made to improve their livelihoods,” Ms. Elver said, launching […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...