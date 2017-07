The donation to Dorothy’s Dream, a community school for underprivileged children in Chainda, Lusaka, is part of the many activities that Chevening Alumni, a body of scholars who where sponsored by the British Government to study in the UK, has planned to support communities and contribute to Zambia’s development. Speaking at the handover ceremony, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...