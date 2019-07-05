Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex (LGBTI) Activist invited to Germany on an Information Visit on Equal Opportunities

LGBTI Activist and former Director of Out-Right Namibia and coordinator of Diversity Alliance of Namibia, Friedel Dausab will participate in an information visit on the topic of “Equal opportunities in Germany”. In his capacity as Director of Out-Right Namibia he also managed the first LGBTI medical facility. The visit takes place from 18 to 24 […]

LGBTI Activist and former Director of Out-Right Namibia and coordinator of Diversity Alliance of Namibia, Friedel Dausab will participate in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...