Alwihda Info Alwihda Info
#

AFRIQUE

Cameroun/Réhabilitation de Michel Thierry Atangana: Le Sg de la présidence induit en erreur

Cameroun/Réhabilitation de Michel Thierry Atangana: Le Sg de la présidence induit en erreur
Ce Français d’origine camerounaise était entouré de sa famille et de nombreux défenseurs de sa cause, samedi 29 juin 2019, au...

AFRIQUE

Nigeria : manifestation contre la milice anti-Boko Haram, accusée de bavures

Des manifestants bloquent une route principale dans la ville nigériane de Maiduguri, au nord du pays, demandant aux autorités d'interdire une milice locale anti-Boko Haram qui, selon eux, les maltraite (AFP Photo/Audu MARTE)
Kano (Nigeria) - Plus de 2 000 personnes ont protesté dimanche dans la ville de Maiduguri, au nord du Nigeria, pour demander...

AFRIQUE

Soudan : les manifestants veulent prendre d'assaut le Palais présidentiel

Des manifestants à Khartoum, au Soudan. © DR
Au moins deux manifestants ont été tués dimanche, dont l'un d'une balle à la poitrine lors de manifestations à Khartoum, selon...
Le franc CFA a été créé en 1945 et concerne quinze pays africains. © Getty Images/Bloomberg / Contributeur

L’abandon du Franc CFA se précise pour 8 pays africains

Maroc : lancement officiel des opérations portuaires de Tanger Med 2

China’s Xinjiang provides focused assistance to areas of extreme poverty

The press center of G20 Osaka summit is officially launched on June 27. Foreign journalists are consulting the press center. By Ma Fei from People’s Daily

G20 upholds spirit of partnership, copes with common challenges

Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager

President of Guinea names Emirati expert as government advisor


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, issued a resolution, appointing Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, who also heads the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, as a special advisor to the Government of Guinea, to benefit from his vast expertise in digital transformation and development. He spoke high of Dr. Al Khouri’s achievements who was ranked […]

The President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, issued a resolution, appointing Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, who also heads the Arab Federation for Di...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國 | Droit et Justice | Finances

A NE PAS MANQUER

INTERVIEW

Tchad : "l’absence de la morale dans la vie publique s’observe à tous les niveaux"

Tchad : "l’absence de la morale dans la vie publique s’observe à tous les niveaux"

Journée mondiale de l'Afrique : Entretien avec le chargé d'Affaires de l'Ambassade d'Ukraine au Senegal

REPORTAGE

Tchad : les abéchois s'organisent face au manque d'eau

Tchad : les abéchois s'organisent face au manque d'eau

Le changement climatique pousse les agriculteurs vers le "tournant" de la crise du lac Tchad

English News

China injects valuable confidence, dynamics to world economy

Work together to push global development toward right direction