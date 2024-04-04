Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
TCHAD

Tchad : nominations au Secrétariat général du Gouvernement (nouveaux postes)


Alwihda Info | Par Alwihda - 4 Avril 2024



Tchad : nominations au Secrétariat général du Gouvernement (nouveaux postes)
Par Décret N°0447/PT/PM/SGG/2024 du 03 avril 2024, les personnalités dont les noms suivent sont nommées aux postes de responsabilité ci-après au Secrétariat général du Gouvernement:

DIRECTION DE LA COMMUNICATION ET DES SYSTÈMES D'INFORMATIONS 
● Directeur : M. HASSAN AHMAT DJALABI, nouveau poste ;
● Directrice Adjointe : Mme ACHTA BLADE, nouveau poste.


Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)
© 2024 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique - Contact - Newsletter