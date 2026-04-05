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Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Avril 2026



China is not an alternative to anyone, nor does it need to prove itself through comparison. The evolving perceptions of China among the publics of some Western countries fundamentally stem from the fact that, China, as a responsible major country, has maintained strategic resolve amid global turbulence and done its utmost to, inject positive momentum into global openness and cooperation.

By He Yin, People's Daily Recent surveys reveal shifting perceptions of China among Western publics. A recent survey conducted by Politico and the UK-based polling firm Public First found that among four traditional U.S. allies -- Canada, Germany, France, and the UK -- a considerable share of respondents view China as more reliable than the United States, with many believing China will play a defining role in shaping the 21st century.



Parallel findings from the European think tank European Council on Foreign Relations, surveying 21 countries, indicate U.S. allies -- particularly in Europe -- feel increasingly distant from the United States, with fewer people seeing it as a consistently dependable partner.



Collectively, these findings reflect noticeable shifts in Western public sentiment. Analysts in Europe attribute much of this change to evolving U.S. policies. Over the past year, transatlantic friction has surfaced across security, economic, and political domains.



As divisions with the U.S. widen and attention turns toward China, this trend signifies a return to more rational and objective judgment. Within Western developed countries, public perceptions of China are gradually shedding the influence of political narratives such as "decoupling" and "systemic rivalry," reflecting a deeper shift away from entrenched biases toward balanced assessments.



Beyond surface observations, what explains this growing view of China as "reliable"?



First, it reflects recognition of China's stability. Following China's annual "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, much of the international community has observed that China has become, and will remain, an "oasis of certainty" in a turbulent world.



Amid profound global transformations, China's distinctive strengths include policy continuity and the certainty of progress. Whether advancing high-quality economic development or expanding high-standard opening up, once a direction is set, China consistently moves forward.



This long-term commitment provides businesses, investors and governments with greater confidence and clearer pathways for cooperation.



Second, perceptions are becoming "de-filtered." The UK-U.S. poll indicates respondents aged 18 to 24 are more supportive of strengthening ties with China than older generations.



Alicja Bachulska, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, notes that Western youth increasingly contrast America's portrayal portrayal of China as a democratic threat with challenges within the U.S. democratic system itself -- prompting critical reassessment of established narratives.



As "information cocoons" dissolve, more young people in the Westerners directly observe China's economic growth, technological applications, and social dynamics through social media.



Meanwhile, visa-free policies enable firsthand experiences of China's safety, convenience, vitality, and cultural appeal, leading to more authentic, multidimensional, and objective perceptions. The progression from "seeing China" online to "experiencing China" in person continues to build momentum, reflected in growing interest among Western youth to engage with Chinese society.



Third, tangible cooperation drives this trend. China-EU trade surpassed $1 trillion last year, with over two million European tourists visiting China visa-free. Since the beginning of 2026, leaders from Canada and several European countries have visited China in succession, reaching a number of new cooperation agreements.



From trade and industrial collaboration to green transition and cultural exchange, China's "reliability" manifests not as an abstract notion but as concrete dividends from pragmatic cooperation in an uncertain world.



This year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). Looking ahead to the next five years and beyond, as China continues to pursue innovation-driven development, it will cultivate new competitive advantages, unlock sustainable growth drivers, and broaden cooperation horizons, providing the world with an ever-growing "list of opportunities."



Thoughtful Western perspectives increasingly characterize China as "a trustworthy and stable partner," "the optimal choice," and "a predictable partner" rather than a rival. Sustained by robust development momentum, China remains positioned to serve as a pivotal engine for global economic growth.



China is not an alternative to anyone, nor does it need to prove itself through comparison. The evolving perceptions of China among the publics of some Western countries fundamentally stem from the fact that, China, as a responsible major country, has maintained strategic resolve amid global turbulence and done its utmost to, inject positive momentum into global openness and cooperation.



Fostering a sound and objective understanding of China is essential to ensuring stable and productive engagement. In an increasingly diverse world, differences among countries are natural. As long as nations uphold mutual respect, mutual appreciation, and mutual learning, they can achieve shared development, realize shared success, and together shape a brighter future for the world.



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