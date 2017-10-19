19th CPC National Congress opens in Beijing

The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress opened at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday in Beijing, capital of China.



General Secretary Xi Jinping, on behalf of the 18th CPC Central Committee, delivered a report titled “Secure a Decisive Victory in Building a Moderately Prosperous Society in All Respects and Strive for the Great Success of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” to the congress.



The congress, joined by 2,338 delegates and specially invited representatives, attracted more than 3,000 journalists from home and abroad.