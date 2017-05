H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, extends his most sincere condolences to the families of those who died in last night’s bombing in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “I strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and loss of life, this time in Manchester,” said H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat. The Chairperson […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...