Anti-Muslim Trump will achieve nothing, also about terrorism from Pakistan against India

20 Juillet 2017

Bengaluru, India

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- Bogus annual 'Country Report on Terrorism', is a proof why thus-far USA has failed to solve the problem of radical-Islamist-global-terrorism (ii)- Trump is also as anti-Muslim as previous US administration (iii)- Trump also does not understand Islam and has anti-Muslim prejudices (iv)- Trump doesn’t bother about tens of millions of bleeding and weeping Muslims all over the world (v)- Trump exceptionally harsh on theocratic Pakistan and soft on communal-India about Kashmir struggle (vi)- Trump hopelessly indifferent to Kashmir solution (vii)- If trump really serious about solving the problem of terrorism from Pakistan against India then USA should ask India to retrieve PoK



---- People thought that under Prez Trump, self-styled leader of free world the USA will pursue fresh, honest and effective policies to solve the problem of ‘radical-Islamist-global-terrorism’ (RIGT) which is inflicting the entire world. But in this regard the annual 'Country Report on Terrorism', by the State Department as mandated by the Congress has disappointed to say the least. This bogus annual 'Country Report on Terrorism', is a proof why thus-far USA has failed to solve the problem of RIGT as explained below:-



(1)- From this annual 'Country Report on Terrorism' it is evident that Trump is also as anti-Muslim as previous US administration for the simple reason that Trump also does not understand Islam. Moreover Trump doesn’t bother about tens of millions of bleeding and weeping Muslims all over the world especially in NAME region (including in Syria). The solution to problem in Syria etc is not a rocket science and USA can solve it easily by:-



(i)- Getting UN Peace Keeping Force (UNPKF) and UN Election Commission (UNEC) constituted in order to bring peace and democracy in Syria (and similarly in other troubled countries of NAME region) even out UN if other veto wielding permanent members do not cooperate in constitution UNPKF and UNEC



(ii)- Launching ‘International Political Parties’ (IPP) registered at UN because if left entirely to the local people then in democracy in Muslim countries ultimately medieval-thinking clergy of Islam gain ascendancy.



(iii)- Mandatory Protocol MP-1 instead of Optional Protocol OP-1 of ICCPR along with elaborate mechanism for ‘enforceable human rights’ in member countries of UN.



(2)- But like previous US administration Trump also seems to be indifferent to the sufferings of Muslims. Trump has also preferred to forget that (i)- Syrians were living happily and peacefully (in a country which has ample oil resources) before the West (USA and its European allies) tried to bring ‘democracy’ through Arab-spring in Syria (ii)- This farce of Arab-spring has brought most gory situation in Syria and (iii)- This is the responsibility of West (led by USA) to rectify this gory situation in Syria



(3)- Even the drama done by Trump on May, 21 when Trump asked (in presence of ~ 50 Sunni Muslim countries) from the soil of Saudi Arabia to take-on Iran in order (i)- To engineer regime change in Iran and (ii)- To eliminate terrorism by Shia terrorists from Sunni majority NAME region – has also been called-off. USA still is militarily in Syria (where innocent civilians are still being killed and harassed) and USA is doing nothing to ensure, without any further delay, the peaceful transition to democracy in Syria and in rest of NAME. This is a further prove that Trump also nurtures the same anti-Muslim prejudices as is common in Christians from the days of Crusades.



(4)- Trump administration is also exceptionally harsh on theocratic Muslim Pakistan about Kashmir struggle. The USA is exceptionally soft on constitutionally secular but in reality (Hindu majority) communal-India and is hopelessly indifferent to Kashmir solution. No doubt the terrorist activities of LeT, JeM etc operating from Pakistan are to be condemned but only when these so-called terrorist organizations kill civilians in India in pursuit for the independence of Muslim Kashmir (if not entire J&K) from India in a war by these Jihadis (patronized by Pakistan). Except July, 10 attack on Amaranath pilgrims (where 8 pilgrims were killed and 18 were injured) which should be condemned, these Jihadis mostly attacked security forces [as noted in this annual 'Country Report on Terrorism' too namely on January 2, attack at Pathankot Air Force Station, on June 25, attack at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pampore, on September 18, attack at Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri, on October 3, attack at Indian army camp in the Baramulla District, on November 29, militants attack at army base in Nagrota] and any attack on security forces in a war is a legitimate activity. Trump should not forget that Islam, as per media report, has laid down the lives of ~ one hundred thousand Jihadis for Kashmir.



(5)- On the contrary during last 70 years Indian military has not retrieved PoK whereas much smaller Pakistan has tried to snatch Kashmir militarily in 1947, 1948, 1965, 1971, during Kargil, proxy war etc. which as per adverse possession has given better claim / title to Pakistan over entire J&K. The USA should know that India is not interested in retrieving PoK because unlike Hindu Goa the POK is Muslim populated. This communal mindset of India has alienated Muslim Kashmiris and to keep them suppressed Indian military (instead of retrieving PoK militarily) is showing its ‘bravery’ by training guns on civilians / unarmed-citizens (Muslim Kashmiris) under the protection of AFSPA, SPA etc.



(6)- The communal Indians may say that how can India retrieve PoK militarily from Pakistan when (i)- Military standoff between India and China is already going on for over a month near Sikkim border in Doklam region of Bhutan which has potential of all-out war between India and China, both nuclear countries and (ii)- When Pakistan has nuclear weapons. But these arguments are not valid as (A)- If India moves UN to constrain China to constitute UN Judicial Commission (UNJC) for the settlement of Indo-China border then all the problems between India and China will be over because (unlike problem with Pakistan which is a political problem) the problem with China is a legal problem and which can easily be solved by UNJC and (B)- The problem of nuclear WMDs with Pakistan in any case is a ‘white man’s burden’ who are under legal obligation to solve it because they absurdly have given Devine right to some countries to have nukes and not such right to other countries (despite ineffective non-proliferation regime at UN) .



In a nutshell without unification of Kashmir there is no Kashmir solution and without Kashmir solution there is no solution to terrorism and ‘so-called terrorism’ (which rather is a legitimate activity of killing security forces in a proxy war by Jihadis and which is a specialty of Islam) emanating from Pakistan. Therefore if Trump is really serious about solving the problem of terrorism and ‘so-called terrorism’ from Pakistan against India then USA should (A)- Understand that the last world on India’s partition (which occurred in 1947 on the basis of religion) is yet to be written and (B)- Ask India to retrieve PoK (even militarily if necessary).



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India







