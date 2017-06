The sixth meeting of the Continental Free Trade Area Negotiating Forum (CFTA-NF) was held from the 5th to 10th of June 2017, in Niamey, Niger, followed by the third meeting of the Senior Trade Officials (STO) and the African Ministers of Trade (AMOT) from 12th to 14th and 15th to 16th June 2017 respectively. The […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...