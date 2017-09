Climate Chance World Summit (http://ClimateChance-2017.com) has closed its 2nd edition held in Agadir, Morocco. It has hosted over 5,000 participants from 80 nationalities during 3 days of talks and debate. “This edition reveals once again that international civil society continuously expect such meetings and talks, and reaffirms its determination to assert its natural role in […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...