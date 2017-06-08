









English News Economic, cultural cooperation cements SCO prosperity: experts

The top priority of Kazakhstan is to align the Silk Road Economic Belt with its new economic policy of “Bright Road”, said chief research fellow Konstantin Syroezhkin with Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS), adding that it is also the most important part of bilateral cooperation.

Source: People's Daily The deepened economic, trade and cultural cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members has helped them abandon divergences and realize peaceful and stable development, experts told the People’s Daily.



Their statement came as leaders from SCO members gathered in Kazakhstan for the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the meeting during his state visit to the Central Asian nation.



Thanks to their efforts, the SCO has now grown into a regional cooperation organization with pioneering philosophy and significant influence, the experts said, adding that it not only plays an important role in boosting regional peace and development, but also bolsters economic, trade and cultural exchanges.



The SCO is a non-aligned, non-confronted and non-military organization that aims to pursue healthy development, security and economic growth of the region through dialogues and collaboration, said Han Xudong, professor with National Defense University of People's Liberation Army.



The conclusion can be evident by its principle of “peace, cooperation and openness”, he added.



The professor called on the members to follow the development trend of the era, uphold trade liberalization and facilitation, accelerate economic integration, and effectively cope with the risks confronted in development course, so that they will embrace better economic prospect.



In order to maintain a healthy growth, the members should intensify their cultural exchanges, tighten the people-to-people bonds, and eliminate the barriers obstructing their common development, in a bid to march towards shared prosperity in a faster pace, Han stressed.



The people of Pakistan are grateful to the Chinese people for their consistent and steadfast support to the application of Pakistan for the full membership of SCO, said Syed Hasan Javed, director of Chinese Studies Centre under the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, National University of Sciences and Technology of Pakistan.



The director said that Pakistan will share with the fellow SCO Member States its own experiences, strengths in nation building and economic revival for the achievement of the goals and principles of the SCO Charter.



Javed called on the SCO members to dissolve their “contradictions” and join efforts for pragmatic actions, so as to ensure their long-term interests.



It is necessary for the members to use their “best minds and resources” to serve the SCO goals and visions, he said, believing that a progressing SCO will contribute to the regional and international peace, stability a lot, and promote the development of regional and global economic.



As a SCO member, Kazakhstan concerns about economic and cultural cooperation most, the researcher explained.



Trade and connectivity act as the best remedy to regional security, B. R. Deepak, professor from Center of Chinese and South East Asian Studies under the India-based Jawaharlal Nehru University told the People’s Daily, explaining that they can work better than external interference.



The SCO members should abandon their differences and realize regional peace, stability and development by following the pathway depicted by the “Belt and Road” initiative, the scholar said.



Amid the rising tide of global trade protectionism and increasingly severe regional security, the SCO, after its membership enlargement, should grasp the epochal pulse, back trade liberalization and facilitation, speed up economic integration and boost regional economic, trade, and cultural communication, Deepak noted.



After India and Pakistan officially join the organization, it will be the regional cooperation organization with the most population, largest area, great development space and promising cooperation potentials.



(Source: People’s Daily)



