What: The Ministry of Health will officially announce that Ethiopia will be hosting Acting on the Call conference of Ministers and high level policy makers on maternal and child survival When: Friday 18 August 2017, from 2:00 P.M – 3:30 P.M Where: Ministry of Heath, Addis Ababa Ethiopia Who: – H.E Prof. Yifru Berhan, Minister […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...