The National Information Officer of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, has enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the culture of peace and noted that “Peace is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. Everyone needs to imbibe the culture of peace by upholding mutual trust and respect for one another.” He said this while speaking at a […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...