India should worry about Kashmir after US proposed Sunni-Shia war

Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- Americans will support Sunni-Shia war with gusto (ii)- Sunni-Shia war bound to convert Sunni- NATO into Sunni – Caliphate (iii)- India should stop under-estimating Islam (iv)- In Sunni-Shia war and for consolidating Sunni-Caliphate the SaAr will reap rich harvest from the crop of Wahabi-Islam, it sowed for decades (v)- In Sunni-Shia war Pakistan will emerge as most important country of Sunni-NATO (vi)- Without nukes from China or Russia, the Shia Iran has no chance against Sunni-NATO (vii)- China and Russia will not like to antagonize Sunnis (~ 85 % Muslim population) for Shias (viii)- Sunni-Jihadis will play important role in Kashmir war (ix)- India sandwiched between Sunni-NATO countries east of Iran (namely Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia) will face tough situation to handle during Sunni-Shia war (x)- If does not make course correction in Kashmir policy, there may be another partition of India after trifurcation of India in 1947 at the hands of Islam



---When US President Donald Trump gave following clarion call on May, 21 to Sunni Muslim countries from the soil of Saudi Arabia (SaAr) to wage war against Shias / Iran and to engineer regime change in Iran that –“[No discussion of stamping out terrorism would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists the safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking of course of Iran. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror. It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room. All nations of conscience must work together to isolate Iran, deny it funding for terrorism, and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they deserve]” – the USA knew that SaAr sponsored ‘Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism’ (IMAFT) or Sunni-Caliphate as is popularly known of 41 Sunni Muslim countries has already come into existence with former Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif as its first commander-in-chief. With such politico-strategic backdrop what Trump has said in said speech is to make Sunni-Shia war inevitable. In addition to extremely grave implications for entire world this Sunni-Shia war will have serious implications for India also and if India does not make course correction in Kashmir policy, there may be another partition of India after trifurcation of India in 1947 at the hands of Islam as explained below:-



(1)- Americans will support Sunni-Shia war with gusto because (i)- After war of independence (1776 – 83) the USA got economic prosperity mainly by supplying war material to warring European countries for ~ 150 years from late eighteenth to mid twentieth century (including during Napoleon Wars, Colonial Wars and World Wars I & II). Hence supplying war material to Sunni-NATO countries (Trump has already signed deals with SaAr for ~ $ 350 Billion out of which $ ~ 110 Billion is for defense purpose) will appeal to Americans in the interest of American prosperity (ii)- Trump’s argument that these deals with SaAr will provide huge employment to Americans will further appeal to Americans (iii)- This Sunni-Shia war will be seen by Americans to solve all the gory problems in NAME (North Africa Middle East) region without putting American boots on ground (iv)- It will provide moral ground to Americans that this Sunni-Shia war will get rid of President Assad who ruled Syria when Syria faced worst human-rights-crises.



(2)- This Sunni-Shia war is bound to convert Sunni- NATO into Sunni – Caliphate. Because the world is composed of mainly four major human groups namely Christians, Muslims, Chinese and Hindus, All other three except Muslims have one military that is the reason Muslims are militarily weak hence no body is bothered about solving the problems of Muslims though tens of millions of Muslims are bleeding and weeping profusely all over the world. Through this Sunni-NATO [like Christians (through NATO), Chinese and Hindus having one county for them hence one military] the Sunni Muslim community will also have one military power which will go a long way in solving all the hitherto intractable problems of Muslims all across the world. In this Sunni-Shia war and for consolidating Sunni-Caliphate the SaAr will reap rich harvest from the crop of Wahabi-Islam, it has been sowing for decades. Without nukes from China or Russia, the Shia Iran has no chance against Sunni-NATO. Moreover China and Russia will not like to antagonize Sunnis (~ 85 % of Muslim population) for Shias (~ 15 % of Muslim population)



(3)- In Sunni-Shia war Pakistan will emerge as most important country of Sunni-NATO because (i)- Pakistan (as is the case with India) has professional military since the days of Britishers (ii)- Pakistan military is battle hardened (iii)- Pakistan has nukes (iv)- Pakistan shares border with Iran hence in Sunni-Shia war the Sunni-NATO will expect Pakistan to open front against Iran from the soil of Pakistan



(4)- It is precisely here that India may come in problem. (Even if China remains neutral in Indo-Pak war over Kashmir) for opening front against Iran, Pakistan will demand from Sunni-NATO to allow it (with funds) to increase its military might (military personnel, arms/ machines / ammunition etc) and which is highly likely to be used by Pakistan in Kashmir war. Otherwise also, as per media report, Islam has laid down the lives of about one hundred thousand Jihadis for Kashmir hence hundreds of thousands of Sunni-Jihadis (from all over the world) are bound to take active part in Kashmir war and which will be an important factor in Kashmir war



(5)- India will face one more serious problem during Sunni-Shia war. India (with ~ 200 million Muslim population both Sunnis and Shias) sandwiched between Sunni-NATO countries east of Iran (namely Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia) will face tough domestic situation to handle during Sunni-Shia war especially in view of the fact that the Jihadis will intervene hugely in Kashmir war.



(6)- One more factor will create serious problem for India. Even if this week’s demonstration by Kashmiris (in front of the White House which was attended by Separatists too where Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik gave speeches) is overlooked, the condition in Kashmir after July 2016 (after death of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani) is of practically total alienation of Kashmiris from India. In recent election only ~ 2 % was voter turn-out and now not only boys but even girls of schools and colleges are throwing stones at security forces. What is more worrisome is that Kashmir struggle is increasingly departing from political struggle for freedom and instead getting converted into struggle for Islam.



(7)- India should stop under-estimating Islam. The Sunni-Caliphate is politically not that nonviable as the jingoist & communal Hindu Indians think. These naïve Hindu Indians should know that Islam is the most modern (because it believes in worship of abstract in this age of modern science & technology) and humane religion (because it is against usury and promotes Zakat, Waqf). Hence given some up-dating of Islam (regarding this-worldly matters in order to make it human rights friendly) along with pan-Caliphate political parties, will make Sunni-Caliphate the most vibrant & stable political model.



Therefore in view of above mentioned India should make course correction in Kashmir policy, otherwise India may face another partition after trifurcation of India in 1947 at the hands of Islam.



