Message to the Congress Regarding the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan

ALERTE - Trump: "nous étions tout près" de l'adoption de la loi sur la santé, finalement retirée
ALERTE - Trump: on va "probablement" lancer de suite la réforme fiscale
Wall St guère changée malgré l'échec de Trump sur l'Obamacare
Un cadre du Hamas "assassiné" à Gaza (ministère)
Auschwitz: 11 personnes nues s'enchaînent à l'entrée de l'ancien camp
Message of President Donald J. Trump to the Congress of the United States: Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the