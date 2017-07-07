Alwihda Info
People's Daily senior official urges Chinese, Russian media to work together to break dominance of Western discourse


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Juillet 2017 modifié le 7 Juillet 2017 - 12:26

It was suggested that the media in both countries should work together to expand their international influence.


Source: People's Daily

Chinese and Russian media should work together to break the Western dominance in discourse, Lu Xinning, deputy editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily said at the third China-Russia Media Forum held in Moscow on July 4, 2017.

Lu said the West is trying to force a Hobbes’ style world view upon China and Russia. They distort facts and hype up claims that China and Russia are self interested and have no regard for international orders and rules.

Lu said that strategic cooperation between China and Russia, two major powers in the world, is crucial to the global stability. Their cooperation on discourse is also important. The mass media era has redefined how we get and spread information, and this has created an opportunity for China and Russia to win in discourse.



(Source: People's Daily)


