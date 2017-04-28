President Zuma to lead Team South Africa to the World Economic Forum in Africa

Autres articles
-
USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria
-
Le Sénégal lance le combat contre le cancer du col de l’utérus
-
Soudan du Sud : d’intenses combats aux alentours de Kodok forcent plus de 25 000 personnes à fuir sans la moindre aide humanitaire
-
South Sudan: Intense fighting around Kodok forces up to 25,000 people to flee without humanitarian support
-
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti
President Jacob Zuma will lead South African delegation to the World Economic Forum in Africa to be held from 03-05 May 2017 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban, under the theme “Achieving inclusive growth: responsive and responsible leadership.” The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Africa will be attended by Heads of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...