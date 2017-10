QGIAM, the private equity arm of Africa focused investment firm Quantum Global (http://QuantumGlobalGroup.com), today announced that on behalf of their investors, the sale of its interest in Savannah Cement, a leading Kenyan cement producer, has been completed following the receipt of regulatory approvals. Quantum Global’s investment was designed to support the cement producer on a […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...