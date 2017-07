– “By expanding our investments from commercial scale projects to include off-grid additionally, we are positively impacting the lives of millions of people in Burundi and throughout Africa” – Yosef I. Abramowitz, CEO, Gigawatt Global Downtown Bujumbura just got a little brighter, thanks to an innovative partnership between Mayor Freddy MBONIMPA and Gigawatt Global (http://GigawattGlobal.com),… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...