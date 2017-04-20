UN, African Union sign new partnership framework to better respond to evolving challenges

Autres articles
-
UNCEF Libya – Child Friendly Municipality Award
-
Le Secrétaire Général de la Commission de l’Océan Indien à Iavoloha : Vers un renforceme nt du statut de la COI
-
Le philosophe néerlandais Koert van Mensvoort, fondateur du Next Nature Network, écrit une lettre à l'humanité
-
Office de tourisme de Vienne : 90 % des habitants de Vienne disent : « Nous bénéficions du tourisme. »
-
Microvast reçoit un nouveau financement de 400 millions de dollars dirigé par CITIC Securities
United Nations [Secretary-General](https://www.un.org/sg/en) António Guterres and the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, today signed a new landmark framework to strengthen partnership between the two organizations on peace and security pillars and better respond to the changing dimensions and evolving challenges of peace operations. “We no longer have the traditional peacekeeping… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...