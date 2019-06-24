BIOS Middle East Honored with Cisco award

Dubai, UAE, June 23, 2019: BIOS Middle East, the leading Managed Cloud Provider in the UAE, announced that it has won the Cloud and Managed Services Partner of the Year Award for the Gulf East region by Cisco at their Commercial Partner Summit 2019, which took place in Dubai.



This award is designed to recognize the company, who used best-in-class practices, and serves as a model to the rest of the industry. Areas of consideration include innovative practices and process, architecture-led approach successes, strategic business outcome-focus that result in customer success.



“It gives me great pleasure to recognise BIOS Middle East, a Cisco powered cloud in the UAE, who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They demonstrate leadership and innovation to help enterprises with their digital transformation projects,” said Shukri Eid - Managing Director, Cisco East Region. “It’s an honor to present this award to BIOS Middle East in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges,” he added.



Rudi Feitsma, Director, BIOS Middle East said, “It is a great honor to be recognised with this award once again this year. It demonstrates BIOS Middle East’s expertise and achievements and also confirms our intention to master new prospect and strategic directions of the industry.”