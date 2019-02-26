BuyRentKenya again awarded best online real estate marketing platform

NAIROBI, Kenya -- BuyRentKenya.com’s rise in Kenya’s online property market has been again underlined by another critical industry acclaim. In 2018, BuyRentKenya won all three of the most prestigious industry awards. Key to success is the company’s deep commitment to their users.



BuyRentKenya.com’s most recent award of the Best Online Real Estate Marketing Platform at the Real Estate Excellence Awards highlights top real estate sector performers who have achieved excellence over recent years. BuyRentKenya.com received this accolade in light of the latest Real Estate Index that has seen exponential growth in the property sector across the past five years, signalling firm commitment to the prosperity of the sector.



The previous two awards in 2018 include “Property Portal of the Year” from the Kenyan Real Estate Awards, the professional body for the real estate industry to recognise market accomplishments. The second award was for “Best Digital Real Estate Platform” from the Digital Inclusion Awards (DIA). In addition, the CEO Elizabeth Costabir, was recognised as a “Top 25 Women in Digital” for her individual role in shaping digital growth in Kenya.