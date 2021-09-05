









English News China endeavors to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, build strong immunity shield in the world

China had always provided support and help for Sierra Leone in health care, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and other sectors, and given a helping hand to Sierra Leone when the latter was in times of need, said Austin Demby, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health and Sanitation.

By Wang Xiaobo, People’s Daily Amid the COVID-19 epidemic running riot around the planet, China has provided over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 100 countries, particularly developing countries, and will endeavor to provide two billion more for the world this year.



China has always upheld the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind, kept its solemn promise to make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, and taken actions to fight the global war against the virus, winning wide praise from the international community.



The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks of Mexico authorized the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines produced by China’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (the Sinopharm vaccines) in Mexico in an announcement issued on August 26.



According to analysis and research undertaken by relevant government departments in Mexico, the Sinopharm vaccines meet the country’s standards for quality, safety, effectiveness and other aspects of COVID-19 vaccine, said the announcement.



On August 23, a new shipment of 500,000 China-donated vaccine doses arrived in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Noting that vaccination is an important strategy of the Cambodian government for combating the virus, Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Cambodia, believes that China’s selfless assistance has effectively safeguarded the lives and health of the Cambodian people.



On the same day, a handover ceremony was held to mark the donation of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Cambodian Red Cross from the Red Cross Society of China.



The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese military to the Lao People’s Army arrived in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on August 23.



Various anti-epidemic materials donated by the Chinese military, such as COVID-19 vaccines, medical masks, and virus testing reagents, as well as military medical experts from the Chinese army, have played an important role in preventing and controlling the spread of the epidemic in Laos, said Vongkham Phommakone, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Laos, at the handover ceremony held on the arrival of the vaccines.



On August 23, Ethiopia received the third batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, the capital of the country.



Ethiopian Minister of Health Lia Tadesse and Minister of Education Getahun Mekuria attended the ceremony marking the handover of the vaccines at the airport.



Tadesse believed that the shipment would significantly increase the vaccination rate of Ethiopia and support the country in defeating the virus.



The 700,000 teachers and 27 million students in Ethiopia were in urgent need of inoculation, and China-donated vaccines were expected to provide them with a strong immunity shield, according to Mekuria.



Jordan Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in Jordan, announced Nizar Mhaidat, Director General of the administration, on August 23. The country has so far authorized the use of nine vaccines, including the Sinovac and Sinopharm products.



On August 20, the second batch of China-assisted vaccines arrived in Lome, the capital of Togo. Moustafa Mijiyawa, Health Minister of Togo, pointed out that China had lent a hand to Togo when it needed help amid the rampant pandemic by providing the latter with two batches of vaccines promptly.



A shipment of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to Rwanda arrived in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on August 19.



Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije expressed gratitude to China for its strong support for and generous donation to Rwanda in its epidemic response. According to the office, China’s donation will significantly help push ahead with Rwanda’s vaccination drive and safeguard the health of Rwandan people.



On August 18, a handover ceremony for China-donated COVID-19 vaccines and testing reagents was held at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation of Sierra Leone.



The third batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to Iraq arrived in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on August 12.



Noting that China and Iraq have cooperated closely and supported each other in the fight against the epidemic, Ali al-Baldawi, director-general of the Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, said that the entry of larger quantities of vaccines into Iraq means that more Iraqis will receive the jab, which will have a significant impact in curbing the disease’s spread.



On August 6, a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China to Bolivia arrived in Cochabamba, the third-largest city in Bolivia, together with some Chinese vaccines and anti-epidemic supplies purchased by the Bolivian government.



Bolivian officials, including Benjamin Blanco, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, received these materials at the city’s Cochabamba Jorge Wilstermann International Airpor. Blanco thanked China for its strong support and selfless help for Bolivia.



