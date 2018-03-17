Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s BeiDou navigation application expected to be launched this May


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 17 Mars 2018 modifié le 17 Mars 2018 - 23:08

The application will provide users with explicit route guidance system, clear voice prompt, and a notification system that reports real-time information including road signs of major or side lanes, roundabouts and expressways even in complex road conditions.


China’s BeiDou navigation application expected to be launched this May

Design sketch on global constellation of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. (Photo: beidou.gov.cn)
Design sketch on global constellation of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. (Photo: beidou.gov.cn)
A navigation application based on China’s home-grown BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is expected to be launched on May 1, Chinese media reported.

The application will provide users with explicit route guidance system, clear voice prompt, and a notification system that reports real-time information including road signs of major or side lanes, roundabouts and expressways even in complex road conditions.

It can also help improve traffic efficiency by offering smart suggestions based on real-time traffic conditions.

With lane-level accuracy, the error of the BeiDou application is reduced to within 1 meter, while that of the traditional navigation applications depending on GPS is about 10 meters.

In addition, the BeiDou map will offer more accurate location-based services for unmanned driving in future.

It is reported that the world’s first Internet of Things module based on BeiDou communication technology has been developed by a branch company of the BeiDou Aerospace Group, narrowing the accuracy of positioning services to centimeter-level.

The construction of the BeiDou system has, up to now, come to the third stage. By the end of this year, a total of 18 BeiDou-3 satellites are expected to be put into space to complete basic constellation deployment.

The system will be made up of 35 satellites by the end of 2020, forming an orbiting satellite network that can offer navigation and positioning services to users worldwide.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/03/2018

Tchad : le FONAC réitère son appel à un dialogue inclusif

Tchad : le FONAC réitère son appel à un dialogue inclusif

Tchad : L’UJR dénonce les pourchasses de ses militants Tchad : L’UJR dénonce les pourchasses de ses militants 17/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le FONAC réitère son appel à un dialogue inclusif

17/03/2018

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

17/03/2018

Tchad : Un incendie fait plusieurs dégâts dans un village de la région du Salamat

17/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

France : Séjour irrégulier et régularisation par le travail

France : Séjour irrégulier et régularisation par le travail

Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres Le Congo-Kinshasa en quelques lettres 13/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.