China's foreign aid to contribute to building a community with shared future for mankind

11 Mars 2019

By Zhao Cheng from People's Daily China will take new responsibilities and make new accomplishments in its foreign aid in the new era, making contributions to the building of a community with shared future for mankind, said Wang Xiaotao, head of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).



Wang made the remarks in an interview he received after the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on March 3.



In the new era, China’s foreign assistance will serve the major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and the Belt and Road construction, showcase Chinese people’s sense of justice and compassion and the image of offering timely assistance to the international community by carrying on its fine traditions, Wang said.



China will work together with countries and international organizations to make positive contributions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations (UN) and the building of a community with shared future for mankind, said Wang.



He emphasized that China is still a developing country facing imbalanced regional development and urban-rural gap, as well as a very arduous task of developing and improving people’s livelihoods. The country's foreign aid still falls into the category of South-South cooperation, Wang said, adding that “doing everything in our capacity” is always an important principle that the CIDCA adheres to.



The CIDCA was established in April 2018 with the aim of strengthening China’s strategic planning, policy guidance and overall coordination in international development cooperation.



Since its inception, the agency and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have enhanced their partnership and expanded the scope of cooperation through South-South cooperation projects. These projects delivered China's expertise, technology and resources to developing countries and tailored specific solutions to advance sustainable development goals.



On Oct. 29, 2018, the CIDCA, the Chinese Permanent Mission to the UN and the UNDP jointly released a case study report on China's partnership with Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique on agricultural development at the UN Headquarters in New York.



The report indicated that China's foreign assistance projects in the agricultural sector are committed to meeting the actual needs of recipient countries, resulting in increased food production and income for farmers in Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique



It was the first time that China has conducted research and evaluation on foreign aid projects with the UNDP.



