China's party system steers away from defects of old-fashioned ones: Xi

By Bai Yang from People's Daily

By Bai Yang from People’s Daily The system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), as China’s basic political system, is a great contribution to the political civilization of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said last Sunday, adding that the party system steers away from defects of old-fashioned ones.



It fits China's reality and fine traditional culture of the pursuit for the common good, inclusiveness, and seeking common ground while shelving differences, he added.



Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a joint panel discussion with political advisers from the China Democratic League and the China Zhi Gong Party, those without party affiliation and those from the sector of returned overseas Chinese, at the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).



The basic political system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC is a new type of party system growing from China's soil, he stressed.



It is a great political creation by the CPC, Chinese people, democratic parties and those without party affiliation, he added.



The system is new because it combines Marxist political party theories with China's reality, and truly extensive and in the long term represents the fundamental interests of all people and all ethnic groups and fulfills their aspirations, the President elaborated, adding that it avoids the flaws of the old-fashioned party system which represents only a select few or vested interests.



The Chinese system is new, according to Xi, because it effectively prevents the defects of the absence of oversight in one-party rule, or power rotation and nasty competition among multiple political parties by uniting all political parties and people without party affiliation toward a common goal.



The Chinese system is new since it pools ideas and suggestions through institutional, procedural, and standardized arrangements and develops a scientific and democratic decision-making mechanism, Xi stressed.



This way, the system steers away from the weakness of the old-fashioned party system, in which decision-making and governance, confined by interests of different political parties, classes, regions and groups, tears the society apart, he said.



Xi’s definition of the system as a new type of party system reflects the full confidence toward the Chinese path, said People’s Daily in a commentary published on Tuesday.



The CPPCC is an organization in the patriotic united front of the Chinese people, serving as an important organ for multi-party cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC, and an important means of promoting socialist democracy in China's political activities.



The system of the multi-party cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC will exist and develop for a long time to come, according to China’s Constitution.



