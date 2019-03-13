Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China unveils top 10 scientific discoveries of 2018


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2019 modifié le 13 Mars 2019 - 06:22

The discoveries were screened through three procedures including nomination, preliminary selection, and final selection, out of 353 scientific researches recommended by five academic periodicals including China Basic Science, Science & Technology Review, Bulletin of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Bulletin of National Natural Science Foundation of China, and Chinese Science Bulletin.


By Wu Yuehui from People’s Daily

A research team of the Chinese Academy of Sciences creates the world’s first single-chromosome yeast, which is another major breakthrough after the artificial life-prokaryotic mycoplasma. In Aug. 2018, the research was published on internationally renowned multidisciplinary scientific journal Nature. (Photo by Ding Ting, Xinhua)
A research team of the Chinese Academy of Sciences creates the world’s first single-chromosome yeast, which is another major breakthrough after the artificial life-prokaryotic mycoplasma. In Aug. 2018, the research was published on internationally renowned multidisciplinary scientific journal Nature. (Photo by Ding Ting, Xinhua)
China’s top ten scientific discoveries of 2018 were announced by the Administrative Center of Basic Research (ACBR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Feb.27.

The discoveries include macaque monkey cloning by somatic cell nuclear transfer, creation of the first single-chromosome yeast, fast-acting ketamine for anti-depression, DNA nano-robot for cancer therapy, precise measurement of the gravitational constant, first direct detection of inflection of cosmic ray electrons with energies exceeding 1 trillion electron volts (TeV), breakthrough in studying the atomic structure and magic number effect of hydrated ions, super-resolution imaging technique for organelle interaction within cells, growth-regulating technique on plant for sustainable agricultural development and the earliest evidence of humanity living on Chinese Loess Plateau dating back to 2.12 million years ago.

The discoveries were screened through three procedures including nomination, preliminary selection, and final selection, out of 353 scientific researches recommended by five academic periodicals including China Basic Science, Science & Technology Review, Bulletin of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Bulletin of National Natural Science Foundation of China, and Chinese Science Bulletin.

About 2,600 experts and scholars voted online for the final 30 candidates, and the ten with the highest votes were selected.

It was the 14th event for selecting top scientific discoveries hosted by Administrative Center of Basic Research of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/03/2019

Tchad : "la pauvreté fertilise le terreau du terrorisme", Idriss Déby

Tchad : "la pauvreté fertilise le terreau du terrorisme", Idriss Déby

Tchad : le directeur des impôts déterminé à "faire l'impossible pour effacer la crise" Tchad : le directeur des impôts déterminé à "faire l'impossible pour effacer la crise" 12/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : plusieurs officiers élevés au grade de Général

12/03/2019

Tchad : un accident fait 4 morts dont un responsable du ministère des Infrastructures

12/03/2019

Tchad : décret de création d'un canton dans la province du Lac

12/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
RCA : les victimes tchadiennes se préparent devant la CPI contre leurs bourreaux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée !

Le Maroc, un pays précurseur en matière de dialogue interreligieux Le Maroc, un pays précurseur en matière de dialogue interreligieux 11/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui