









English News Chinese FM: China stands by Africa in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Mai 2020

Wang pointed out that China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to ease Africa’s debt burden. The country is also considering further bilateral support for African countries to help the African brothers and sisters through this difficult time.

By Bi Mengying，People’s Daily China and Africa have stood by each other in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.



Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session, when asked how China will help African countries to fight COVID-19.



“China and Africa are good brothers who have shared weal and woe together. Our people have fought shoulder to shoulder for national liberation, are partners for common development,” Wang said.



Looking back at a few years ago, when China and Africa were together fighting Ebola, Wang fully agreed with the chairperson of the African Union Commission when saying, China and Africa are friends, and more importantly, comrades in arms. Nothing can change or damage this friendship.



“In a battle against COVID-19, China and Africa have again, stood by each other. Over 50 African leaders have expressed solidarity and support in phone calls and public statements,” he added.



Wang introduced that China has subsequently sent medical expert teams to Africa’s five subregions and surrounding countries. Residents, Chinese medical teams based in 45 African countries have acted swiftly to assist in local responses. They have held nearly 400 training sessions for tens of thousands of African medical workers.



“We also look after the African community in China just like we take care of our own families. All of the over 3,000 African students in Hubei and Wuhan have been safe and sound, except for just one, who got infected but was soon cured,” Wang said.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). China’s relations with Africa have stood the test of time and continue to flourish.



“We will continue to stand by Africa as it fights the virus. We will send anti-epidemic assistance to African and other developing countries as a matter of priority,” Wang noted.



China is considering sending more expert teams to the continent and the country will continue to deliver on the health initiative announced at the FOCAC Beijing Summit. China will accelerate the construction of the headquarters for the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and help boost the public health capacity in African nations.



Wang pointed out that China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to ease Africa’s debt burden. The country is also considering further bilateral support for African countries to help the African brothers and sisters through this difficult time.



“We are convinced, with the help from China and the rest of the global community, the youthful continent of Africa, will achieve greater and faster development after defeating COVID-19,” concluded Wang.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Chinese FM warns of some US political forces hijacking China-US relations Nearly 100,000 HK citizens sign petition to support national security legislation for Hong Kong China to enhance capacity building in epidemic prevention, control