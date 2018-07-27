Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Commentary: US Section 232 challenges WTO rules


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Juillet 2018 modifié le 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39

The best way of responding to trade bullying is to uphold the multilateral rule-based trading system of the WTO and defend its dignity. This is the basic responsibility of each member. International economic and trade disputes must be resolved by WTO rules.


People’s Daily/Global Times

Commentary: US Section 232 challenges WTO rules
The US launched five separate WTO dispute actions on Monday challenging the countermeasures taken by China, EU, Canada, Mexico, and Turkey following US tariffs on steel and aluminum. The US claimed that its new tariffs are meant to protect national security and fight unfair trade practices.

From the perspective of the US, the retaliatory measures by the five countries are in violation of WTO rules. But what about the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs by the US? This section in fact puts domestic law above international trade rules and is responsible for the trade war.

Trump has repeatedly suggested pulling the US out of the WTO, according to US media. The WTO, previously known as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), was originally an important part of the global economic system set up by the US after World War II. It was an international agreement led by major developed countries, including the US and countries in Europe, with the aim of fighting trade protectionism and regulating and promoting international trade.

Then why is the US so eager to get rid of the well-regulated system and the international trade agreement that was once dominated by it alone? Is the WTO changing or is the US changing?

The WTO has not changed albeit improvements designed to enhance its functions. What has really changed is the US, which is steadily moving in the opposite direction of the system it has built.

In the era of globalization, emerging economies are rising rapidly, and the global trading system, logistics, supply chains, and production chains have undergone profound changes. Emerging economies have benefited a lot, and the US and other developed countries have reaped huge benefits as well. However, relatively speaking, the US control over the global trade chains, production chains, and value chains is not as powerful as in the past.

According to Joseph Nye, an American political scientist, the US intense agitation reveals the decline of American hegemony.

The best way of responding to trade bullying is to uphold the multilateral rule-based trading system of the WTO and defend its dignity. This is the basic responsibility of each member. International economic and trade disputes must be resolved by WTO rules.

Since China’s entry into the WTO in 2001, China has strictly fulfilled its commitments and has made tremendous contributions to global trade and economic development through its own development. The US accusation against China is groundless and will not shake China’s determination to promote reform and opening-up and to firmly uphold the principles of the WTO. China will never make any concessions on the major issues concerning the rules of international trade.

(People’s Daily/Global Times)


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:44 Dubai plans to expand Chinese saltwater rice into Arab world, Africa

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39 Criticism of Huawei’s funding program with US universities 'ignorant'

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:38 CPC in dialogue with Africa

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/07/2018

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement 26/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le gouvernement se félicite du retour annoncé de l'opposant Acheikh Ibn Oumar

27/07/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

27/07/2018

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

27/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.