Ethiopia: U.S. Alumni Global Health Workshop Kicks off in Addis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor officially opened a three-day regional U.S. Alumni Global Health workshop on February 6, 2018 at the Capital Hotel. The workshop brings together twenty two alumni of U.S.-government sponsored exchange programs from Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Swaziland, and Tanzania, with the aim of sharing best practices for communicating public health information. The workshop […]

U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor officially opened a three-day regional U.S. Alumni Global Heal...

