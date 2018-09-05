Alwihda Info
English News

FOCAC hailed by international leaders and experts


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Septembre 2018

China-Africa cooperation is an important measure for Africa’s development and a core component of South-South cooperation, which is in line with the goals of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of his attendance of the summit in Beijing.


Source: People's Daily

The 2018 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing is a highly anticipated event by African countries and the international community for it will join the Belt and Road Initiative with Africa’s development.

Africa attaches great importance to China’s important role in international affairs and is firmly committed to deepening the China-Africa friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, said Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Chairperson of the African Union, adding he is looking forward to attending and actively participating in the Beijing Summit and is willing to jointly promote the construction of the forum with China to bring more benefits to the people of both sides.

FOCAC is an inclusive, effective, and united framework based on pragmatic cooperation, said Senegalese President Macky Sall, and Senegal fully supports the strengthening of FOCAC and the deepening of Africa-China cooperation, as well as the establishment of a China-Africa community of common destiny, he added.

“I am very delighted to have this opportunity to participate in the summit of FOCAC and my main objective of this trip is to show that I am much committed to the success of South-South cooperation and the importance of China-Africa partnership to promote multilateralism,” Guterres said.

China is willing to integrate Belt and Road construction with the implementation of the AU’s 2063 Agenda, the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the development strategies of African countries.

(Source: People's Daily)

