English News

Millions gear up to take part in September's global climate strikes


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 25 Juillet 2019


La marche “Debout pour le climat” à San Francisco, aux Etats-Unis, le 8 septembre 2018. PHOTO AMY OSBORNE / AFP
Millions will take part in global climate strikes on the 20th + 27th September, and the "Week for Future” in between. Organisers say that it is on course to be the largest global mobilization against climate breakdown, with over 6000 people in 150 countries pledging to organise events to date.

The weeklong movement will surround the UN Climate Summit being held on the 23rd of September in New York, which aims to meet the climate challenge by accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

A video recorded by Greta Thurnberg, Bill McKibben and others calling on people to join the climate strikes was released this morning.

"It is time for world leaders to wake up to the truth of the climate crisis. By demonstrating people’s power we will make this week a turning point in history. The climate crisis is an emergency. We have to act like it so we will stop our business as usual and show governments what people want: climate justice. This September, millions of us will walk out of homes and workplaces onto the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.” say school strikers.

The range of actions is huge: from people downing tools and walking out of work to join strikes, rallies, music concerts and marches. From teach-ins in libraries, people’s assemblies discussing actions and policies benefiting their local communities, protests targeting fossil fuel companies responsible for the climate crisis, and the banks that fund them; to spending the day raising awareness in communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.

“This shouldn’t be just the children’s responsibility. Now, the adults also need to help us. We are calling for them to strike from their work, we need everyone. There is nothing we can’t do, if not you, then who else, if not now, then when?” Greta Thunberg

Support for the strikes and week of future has been growing with parents, academics, bakers, trade unions, doctors, farmers, caretakers, celebrities, and teachers among those organising for September 20-27.

Unions across the globe are building solidarity with the school strikers and are now gearing up with inspiring action plans to support the climate strikes.

Pioneering companies and banks have also declared themselves closed for business on so employees can join youth strikers in the streets.

Throughout the week the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice will also take hundreds of actions around the world as part of its annual Reclaim Power mobilisations calling for the transformation of the energy system.

