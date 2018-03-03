Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Newly-aired documentary film presents an amazing, confident China


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Mars 2018 modifié le 5 Mars 2018 - 00:05

China’s Mega Projects is another documentary that describes the stories behind the country’s super engineering projects. The film spans a series of mega engineering constructions such as Beijing subway grid, Shanghai Tower, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the giant offshore wind turbine.


By Zhu Dongjun from People’s Daily

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is under construction. (Photo by People’s Daily Online)
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is under construction. (Photo by People’s Daily Online)
Amazing China, a documentary film that recorded China's historic achievements in recent years, was screened nationwide on Friday. It is believed to showcase China’s confidence as a major country while enabling Chinese filmgoers to gain a comprehensive understanding of their country's strengths.

Abundant aerial views are adopted in the film to unfold the country’s magnificent cities, majestic mountains and rivers, as well as its super engineering projects such as bridges, roads, machines, ports, and grids.

China’s latest technologies are exhibited in the film as well, with China-developed maglev trains, Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-aperture telescope as well as Blue Whale 2, the world’s largest ultra-deep-water semi-submersible drilling rig, among the list.

It also tells the stories of the heroes behind these achievements, including the government officials devoting to poverty alleviation, the three generations of people that turned desert into the world’s largest man-made forest, and the servicemen who protect the nation at the risk of lives.

The changes of life and endeavor of the ordinary people displayed in the film are considered as a miniature of China’s rise.

The latest film came as the Chinese market witnessed more documentary films about Chinese people, history, culture and development accomplishments in recent years.

The documentary A Bite of China, for instance, depicts the Chinese public’s love for delicacy and pursuit of better life.
Presenting the food culture and lifestyles of ordinary people in each region of China, it has aroused heated discussion after being aired, and the sales of wares and food displayed were on a rise as well.

The Masters in Forbidden City tells the stories of the restorers in the Palace Museum, but with fresh scenes of their daily work and daily life in meticulous details. It not only reveals China’s history in relics restoration and its world-class skills, but also showcases the spirit of craftsmanship.

“What strikes me most is the young generation’s love for the film,” said Shan Jixiang, director of the Palace Museum. Statistics showed that young people aged between 18 and 22 made up 70% of the total viewers of this film.

China’s Mega Projects is another documentary that describes the stories behind the country’s super engineering projects. The film spans a series of mega engineering constructions such as Beijing subway grid, Shanghai Tower, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the giant offshore wind turbine.

The popularity of these documentaries, a reflection of China’s rising national strength and confidence, revealed that the country’s new generation takes pride of their motherland’s development accomplishments while harboring love for history and culture.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 4 Mars 2018 - 18:56 Hydrogen-powered buses start operation at home to pandas

Dimanche 4 Mars 2018 - 18:56 A record high of 130 million Chinese tourists travel abroad in 2017: report

Dimanche 4 Mars 2018 - 18:55 Why do giant pandas prefer bamboo to meat?

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/03/2018

Tchad : l'opposition appelle à une journée ville morte

Tchad : l'opposition appelle à une journée ville morte

Tchad : les syndicats poursuivent la grève, malgré une rencontre avec Deby Tchad : les syndicats poursuivent la grève, malgré une rencontre avec Deby 02/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le couple présidentiel à Amdjarass

04/03/2018

Tchad : l'opposant Abakar Tollimi se dit ouvert à un dialogue inclusif

04/03/2018

Tchad : débat sur les les conflits doctrinaux en Islam

04/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.