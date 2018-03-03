









English News Newly-aired documentary film presents an amazing, confident China

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Mars 2018 modifié le 5 Mars 2018 - 00:05

China’s Mega Projects is another documentary that describes the stories behind the country’s super engineering projects. The film spans a series of mega engineering constructions such as Beijing subway grid, Shanghai Tower, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the giant offshore wind turbine.

By Zhu Dongjun from People’s Daily Amazing China, a documentary film that recorded China's historic achievements in recent years, was screened nationwide on Friday. It is believed to showcase China’s confidence as a major country while enabling Chinese filmgoers to gain a comprehensive understanding of their country's strengths.



Abundant aerial views are adopted in the film to unfold the country’s magnificent cities, majestic mountains and rivers, as well as its super engineering projects such as bridges, roads, machines, ports, and grids.



China’s latest technologies are exhibited in the film as well, with China-developed maglev trains, Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-aperture telescope as well as Blue Whale 2, the world’s largest ultra-deep-water semi-submersible drilling rig, among the list.



It also tells the stories of the heroes behind these achievements, including the government officials devoting to poverty alleviation, the three generations of people that turned desert into the world’s largest man-made forest, and the servicemen who protect the nation at the risk of lives.



The changes of life and endeavor of the ordinary people displayed in the film are considered as a miniature of China’s rise.



The latest film came as the Chinese market witnessed more documentary films about Chinese people, history, culture and development accomplishments in recent years.



The documentary A Bite of China, for instance, depicts the Chinese public’s love for delicacy and pursuit of better life.

Presenting the food culture and lifestyles of ordinary people in each region of China, it has aroused heated discussion after being aired, and the sales of wares and food displayed were on a rise as well.



The Masters in Forbidden City tells the stories of the restorers in the Palace Museum, but with fresh scenes of their daily work and daily life in meticulous details. It not only reveals China’s history in relics restoration and its world-class skills, but also showcases the spirit of craftsmanship.



“What strikes me most is the young generation’s love for the film,” said Shan Jixiang, director of the Palace Museum. Statistics showed that young people aged between 18 and 22 made up 70% of the total viewers of this film.



China’s Mega Projects is another documentary that describes the stories behind the country’s super engineering projects. The film spans a series of mega engineering constructions such as Beijing subway grid, Shanghai Tower, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the giant offshore wind turbine.



The popularity of these documentaries, a reflection of China’s rising national strength and confidence, revealed that the country’s new generation takes pride of their motherland’s development accomplishments while harboring love for history and culture.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Hydrogen-powered buses start operation at home to pandas A record high of 130 million Chinese tourists travel abroad in 2017: report Why do giant pandas prefer bamboo to meat?