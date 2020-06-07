PD Editorial: China confidently strives to achieve its annual goals and tasks for economic and social development











Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Juin 2020

The general picture is in the interests of the country. China has the capability and confidence to prevail over all kinds of risks and challenges and will be able to accomplish the main targets for economic and social development set by the CPC Central Committee.

by People's Daily After making important achievements in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China raised the curtains for annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body on May 21, drawing worldwide attention to Beijing.



With more and more regions in the country resuming work and production as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the country is running forward at an increasingly faster pace.



Withstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, China pressed the “fast-forward” button on development, and has witnessed a thriving society with dynamic economic activities.



China is facing unprecedented challenges as the global pandemic and economic situation remain grim and complex, pointed out a meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on May 15.



The meeting stressed that China should continue making unremitting efforts in implementing regular epidemic prevention and control measures, while striving to deliver a good performance in all areas of economic and social development so as to achieve this year’s main economic and social goals and tasks.



“We must ensure victory in the battle against extreme poverty and build a moderately prosperous society in all respects,” Xi stressed at the meeting.



China sees continuous improvement in social and economic development as the annual sessions of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee kick off in Beijing, with major economic indicators showing positive changes.



According to official statistics, daily sales of key enterprises monitored by the Ministry of Commerce had increased by 32.1 percent on average during the past May Day holiday, compared with that during the Qingming holiday in first week of April.



In April, the value added of industrial enterprises nationwide rebounded from a 1.1-percent drop in last March and recorded a 3.9-percent growth, signaling significant achievements in resumption of work and production.



The high-tech manufacturing industry logged a 10.5-percent increase in value added of the industry in April while witnessing steady progress in transformation and upgrading of enterprises in the industry.

Such strong momentum of economic recovery and growth has fully demonstrated that the impact of COVID-19 on Chinese economy is temporary, external, and controllable, and that the fundamentals for the country’s long-term sound economic growth remain unchanged.



As foreign media pointed out, China has restarted its economy ahead of the rest of the world and is recovering at an increasingly faster pace, bringing hope to emerging economies in the world.



Facts have shown that China has withstood the test posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is reviving its economy with renewed vigor.



Xi has stressed on many occasions that the country must build up confidence, instead of being intimidated by the difficulties. At such a time, it is even more important to view China’s development from a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, and to firm up confidence.



From a comprehensive view, China’s GDP is expected to edge close to 100 trillion yuan ($14.08 trillion), and is home to the world’s largest middle-income group and more than 100 million market entities. It is now the only country that has developed all the industrial categories of the UN’s industrial classification.



From a dialectical point of view, opportunities can arise out of crisis. New forms and models of business and products have bucked the downward trend caused by COVID-19 and continued to grow. The short term pressure can be turned into the driving force for transformation and upgrading.



From a long-term point of view, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis cannot shake the solid foundation of the stable development of China’s economy.



The general picture is in the interests of the country. China has the capability and confidence to prevail over all kinds of risks and challenges and will be able to accomplish the main targets for economic and social development set by the CPC Central Committee.



Looking back at the journey China has travelled, the country has always sought development and progress while overcoming difficulties, and excelled itself while coping with challenges.



The country has always risen up to challenges. It’s unlikely to be stopped by hardships, as the country has the capability to face difficulties and challenges head-on.



It’s normal for a country to encounter obstacles while forging ahead. What matters is to remain resolute in determination to brave thorny paths and confront stormy weather along the way.

As long as China has a high spirit and works proactively, the country is sure to maintain the sound momentum of economic and social development and make more achievements one after another.



