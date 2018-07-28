Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Recent depreciation of Chinese currency purely market driven: analysts


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 28 Juillet 2018 modifié le 28 Juillet 2018 - 08:01

"Depreciation of the yuan might offset the influence of higher US tariffs, but it wouldn't do much good for China's economy. It might bring bad consequences like capital outflows. China wants the yuan to be stable and wouldn't want it to depreciate significantly," Zhou said.


By Xie Jun

An employee counts banknotes in a bank in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on January 12. Photo: VCG
An employee counts banknotes in a bank in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on January 12. Photo: VCG
China is not manipulating its currency downward to support its exports amid a trade row with the US and the recent depreciation of the yuan has been purely market driven, analysts said Sunday.

China wouldn't use yuan depreciation as a weapon to cope with negative effects from the trade tension with the US, said Zhou Yu, director of the Research Center of International Finance at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences on Sunday.

"Depreciation of the yuan might offset the influence of higher US tariffs, but it wouldn't do much good for China's economy. It might bring bad consequences like capital outflows. China wants the yuan to be stable and wouldn't want it to depreciate significantly," Zhou said.

His view was echoed by Cong Yi, an economics professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, who said that it's the US, not the Chinese government, that has caused the yuan to depreciate.

The trade tension has caused a deterioration in China's international trade balance, which has in turn brought capital outflows and depreciation pressure on the yuan, Zhou and Cong both said.

In a twitter post from Trump on Friday, he accused China, the EU and others of devaluing their currencies and lowering interest rates while the US dollar gets stronger, taking away a "big competitive edge" from the US.

But Zhou noted that Trump's views do not necessarily represent the US government's stance.

For example, in its biannual report on international exchange rates released by the US Treasury in April, it decided not to label China a currency manipulator.

US strategy

A CNBC report on Friday noted that the tit-for-tat Sino-US trade dispute has turned into a "currency war" between the two economies, with both currencies depreciating in recent days.

On Friday, the yuan's reference rate against the US dollar weakened by 605 basis points to 6.7671, data from the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, showed.

On January 2, the first trading day this year, the yuan stood at 6.5079 against the US dollar. And the US dollar index edged down 0.72 percent to 94.48 on Friday.

According to Cong, there is no basis for long-term depreciation of the yuan, as China is making efforts to decrease reliance upon exports and increase dependence on domestic demand. "Besides, US companies are also increasing investment in China amid slumping demand in the US. That trend is irreversible," he said.

In early July, US car maker Tesla signed a deal with Chinese authorities to build a new auto plant in Shanghai, according to media reports.

Zhou noted that it's the US government that's likely to intervene in the currency market to maintain its benefits from the tariff increase on Chinese goods.

"I think the US government will make some efforts to prevent a rise in the US dollar, against the background of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, as they don't want the effects of the trade measures to be completely watered down by the depreciating yuan," Zhou said.

(People’s Daily/Global Times)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/07/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

Tchad : le gouvernement se félicite du retour annoncé de l'opposant Acheikh Ibn Oumar Tchad : le gouvernement se félicite du retour annoncé de l'opposant Acheikh Ibn Oumar 27/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

27/07/2018

Tchad : liste des nominations du 27 juillet 2018

27/07/2018

Tchad : rappel d'un Ambassadeur (décret)

27/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ? Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ? 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.