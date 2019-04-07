Shopinc.com gives away one year's free shopping

Dubai, UAE: Shopinc.com, the UAE-based online retailer, is giving away a year’s free shopping to lucky customers of the online store. The stunning new promotion is valid all through April.



Rahul Duragkar, Managing Director at Shopinc.com, says, “Shopinc.com’s exciting new ‘One Year of Free Shopping’ initiative is designed to give to our loyal customers a little help with their bills. This astonishing campaign is Shopinc.com’s way of thanking our patrons, while demonstrating that Shopinc.com is here to stay.”



All shoppers who spend as little as AED200 on Shopinc.com across all categories on any weekday in April will qualify for the promotion. Every Saturday during the month, one shopper will be picked at random and rewarded with one year’s free supermarket shopping of AED100 per month for the following 12 months. The announcement will be made on Shopinc.com’s social media pages and the winners will be contacted personally.



“The vouchers can be used to redeem free deliveries and flat and honest discounts on their online purchases throughout the year on the Shopinc website,” Duragkar adds. “With salaries struggling to keep pace with inflation, our free shopping giveaways can help the ease the pain for customers. We want Shopinc.com to be the first name on their minds when it comes to convenient value shopping.”



Shopinc.com – pronounced Shop I N C – is a value E- Retailer of more than 15,000 different products, including groceries, organic and specialty items, toys, games, fashion, beauty, glamour, original merchandise and much more.



As part of its commitment to value, Shopinc.com has also rolled out flat and honest offer for its online shoppers. A flat 19% off is being given away on supermarket, toys and games, Fashion and much more. Simply apply the code IPL19 to their purchases.



Shopinc.com’s ‘One Year Free Shopping’ promotion is a value proposition aimed at giving UAE consumers a helping hand with their monthly expenses, and thus live fuller, happier lives.