Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Spanish Sinologist: Chinese is the Most Beautiful Language


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:53

Chinese, which is magnificent yet subtle, is the most beautiful language, said Spanish sinologist Alicia Relinque during an interview with People’s Daily in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. She believes that Chinese literature carries both wisdom and beauty.


People’s Daily

Spanish Sinologist: Chinese is the Most Beautiful Language
Chinese, which is magnificent yet subtle, is the most beautiful language, said Spanish sinologist Alicia Relinque during an interview with People’s Daily in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. She believes that Chinese literature carries both wisdom and beauty.

The female sinologist’s name was mentioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his signed article published on Spanish mainstream media on Nov. 27.

“Contemporary Spanish sinologists like Alicia Relinque and Chinese hispanists are working tirelessly to bring our people the beauty of each other's languages and cultures,” President Xi Jinping commented in such a way.

Relinque told People’s Daily that her love for Chinese language originated from her obsession with Bruce Lee’s movies and Chinese kung fu. She has entered into a new wonderland after learning Chinese characters, literature and culture, she said.

“Spanish people need to learn and understand China, which is important,” Relinque noted, “Many people said that I had foreseen the future long ago. ”In this regard, she explained, “What I had, has and will have is pure love for Chinese literature.”

“I’m very grateful for what has been brought to my life by the thing I love, and I thank China for that. To present Spanish readers the charm of profound and interesting Chinese literature is what I’m pursuing, and sharing these valuable spiritual treasures is also what I like to do and persist in,” the sinologist remarked. Currently, she is working on the translation of Chu Ci, an anthology of Chinese ancient poetry.

Relinque introduced that nowadays more and more Spanish people were learning Chinese language, literature and culture, which was had to imagine 10 years ago.

Now Spain is home to eight Confucius Institutes, and the number of students learning Chinese has exceeded 40,000, ranking the fist in Europe. In addition, more sinologists are entering the classrooms of Spanish schools, devoting themselves to the spreading of Chinese culture. Relinque believes that it is an important task for Spanish people to learn and understand China.

“Both China and Spain are countries with ancient civilizations and long history, which have established close cultural ties in history through the ancient Silk Road,” Relinque said.

Nowadays, China Cultural Center has been established in Madrid , and in turn, Instituto Cervantes has been established in Beijing. Compared with the past, communications between the two countries have entered an unprecedented period, Relinque noted.

“I believe these two countries will have a broader space of cultural communication in the future,” said Relinque full of expectation.

She smiles and shines with glamour in her eyes when it comes to Chinese language and China.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 14:00 To create brighter future of Panama-China relations

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:51 BRI brings rare development opportunities to Panama: expert

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:00 China, Argentina close as neighbors: Argentine Ambassador

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/12/2018

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

Tchad : décret de nominations Tchad : décret de nominations 03/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces

03/12/2018

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

03/12/2018

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire et de la Sécurité

03/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.