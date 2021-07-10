









English News Splendid chapters to be written with Olympic spirit

By peoplesdaily - 9 Juillet 2021

Pursuing the Olympic spirit, the Chinese sports have left splendid chapters one after another. As a host country of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, China is a staunch participator to Olympic Games and an active practitioner of the Olympic spirit. Striving for excellence in competitive sports and carrying out a national fitness program, China is witnessing ceaseless energy as the Olympic spirit inspires every one.

By Hui Yan On June 23, the Olympic Day was once again celebrated all around the world.



The day this year also marked the start of a one-month countdown of the Tokyo Olympics. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting the world, the Olympic spirit sheds a light.



Athletes from across the world will gather under the Olympic flag and firmly join the games to jointly fight for their dreams. Today, the Olympic spirit, which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play, is inspiring the world with a strong power.



Facing the first Olympic Games that has ever been postponed, Chinese athletes are rising to challenges and training hard. They have never slowed their steps to become faster, higher and stronger.



In the past year, they have created a number of world records in swimming, athletics and weightlifting, showing desirable athletic performance. At present, all teams of the Chinese sports delegation are going all out to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, in hope of outdoing themselves on the global stage.



The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4 the next year as scheduled. As the host country, China is opening its arms to welcome global athletes who are expected to showcase the charm and beauty of winter sports. The event coincides with the Chinese Lunar New Year, the most important festival of China. It will surely become a unique opportunity for China to tell the Chinese stories to the world and build its image.



Striving to make the Beijing Winter Olympics "simple, safe and wonderful," China has entered the final and critical stage of preparation. From venue construction to game running, and from supporting facilities to volunteering services, the country is contributing Chinese wisdom to the sports event and showcasing its capabilities. Beijing, the only city in the world to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games, will present a splendid, remarkable and extraordinary sports event to the world.



By holding the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, China has a grand vision to bring winter games to 300 million people. The games will benefit numerous households and better help the country build itself into a sports power. With a "green, inclusive, open and clean" approach, the Beijing Winter Olympics will make new contribution to regional coordinated development and make Olympic Games more glorious.



In the past more than a hundred years, modern Olympic Games forged ahead despite turbulences. When the world today is facing common challenges, sports are serving as a bond among countries. It is expected that more people can join hands and face up to challenges, and hold high the torch symbolizing solidarity and hope in the spirit of Olympics.



