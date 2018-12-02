Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

World’s southernmost hydropower projects a sign of friendship between China and Argentina


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Décembre 2018 modifié le 2 Décembre 2018 - 04:30

Upon completion, it will be able to boost the nation’s power supply by 6.5% with an estimated annual electricity production of 4.95 billion kilowatts per hour, which will satisfy the energy demands of 1.5 million local households. The project will also be help Argentina save about $1.1 billion in oil imports.


Source: People's Daily

Located some 200 kilometers downstream of the rich water resources originating from the Perito Moreno Glacier, the Hydroelectric Exploitation Rio Santa Cruz Condor Cliff and La Barrancosa dam projects bear the hope of Argentina’s clean energy supply as well as friendly ties between the Latin American country and China.

The project, also known as the Condor Cliff and La Barrancosa dams, are being jointly constructed by a consortium led by China Gezhouba (Group) Co. Ltd. and the Argentine firms Electroingenieria S.A. and Hidrocuyo S.A.

As the largest China-Latin America cooperation project, the hydro project boasts a huge investment of around $5.3 billion. It is the largest energy project in Argentina under construction and the largest overseas power project investment by a Chinese company.

Upon completion, it will be able to boost the nation’s power supply by 6.5% with an estimated annual electricity production of 4.95 billion kilowatts per hour, which will satisfy the energy demands of 1.5 million local households. The project will also be help Argentina save about $1.1 billion in oil imports.

According to Yuan Zhixiong, a deputy manager of China Gezhouba, the project went through a two-year-long environmental impact assessment to avoid negative ecological impact on the Santa Cruz River.

In addition to the potential power supply boost, the construction has also helped spur employment, with nearly 20,000 posts available during construction peak seasons. Some 80% of the employees are local residents, and they enjoy good pay and China-supported vocational trainings.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/11/2018

Tchad : le budget 2019 en hausse de 26,57%

Tchad : le budget 2019 en hausse de 26,57%

Tchad : compte-rendu du conseil extraordinaire des ministres Tchad : compte-rendu du conseil extraordinaire des ministres 30/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : liste additionnelle d'admissibilité et report des oraux du concours de l'ENA

01/12/2018

Zene Bada : "ni rebelle, ni révolte" au Tibesti, mais des "narcotrafiquants armés retranchés"

01/12/2018

Tchad : défilé militaire prévu à N'Djamena pour la fête du 1er décembre

01/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.