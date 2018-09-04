Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China EximBank in full support of Africa’s basic infrastructure construction


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Septembre 2018 modifié le 4 Septembre 2018 - 20:58

Through financial support to Chinese companies in Africa, the bank has also helped promote business cooperation worth over $200 billion, the vice president noted, adding that the bank will work to improve economy variety and the independent development capabilities of host countries.


Source: People’s Daily

China EximBank in full support of Africa’s basic infrastructure construction
The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has seen constant growth in the bank’s balance of loans to Africa since 2006, with some 80% of them going to basic infrastructure construction, the bank introduced Thursday, pledging more support to the continent.

“We have supported a series of projects in transportation, electric power grid construction, manufacturing, information technology, education, and hygiene. All this can help improve the host country’s investment environment to spur future investment and boost local economies,” said Xie Ping, a vice president of China EximBank, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Since the 2006 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the average annual growth rate of the bank’s balance of loans to Africa has exceeded 40%. At present, the balance of loans to Africa accounts for about one-third of all foreign operations of the China EximBank, which is distributed in 45 African countries, according to Cui Yanmei, a deputy general manager of the bank.

Of the 39 major cooperation projects between China and Africa in 2017, China EximBank has supported 24, including natural gas pipeline construction in Tanzania and the Benguela Railway, which runs across Angola.

For example, in Kenya, the Mombasa Nairobi Railway has reduced logistics costs by 40%, while Guinea’s Kaleta hydropower station improved electricity generation by 58%, according to Xie.

Through financial support to Chinese companies in Africa, the bank has also helped promote business cooperation worth over $200 billion, the vice president noted, adding that the bank will work to improve economy variety and the independent development capabilities of host countries.

(Source: People’s Daily)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/09/2018

Tchad : l'hebdomadaire Al-Chahed dénonce l’acharnement de la HAMA

Tchad : l'hebdomadaire Al-Chahed dénonce l’acharnement de la HAMA

Tchad : un étudiant violemment agressé, le ministre de l'Enseignement promet des sanctions Tchad : un étudiant violemment agressé, le ministre de l'Enseignement promet des sanctions 03/09/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décès du chef de la communauté Bornou de Bongor

04/09/2018

Forum de coopération Chine-Afrique : Pekin annonce une aide de 60 milliards de dollars pour le continent

03/09/2018

UN Chief: China-Africa cooperation vital to world peace and development

04/09/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/09/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

République de Djibouti : Rejet total et à vitesse météorique de l’uniforme scolaire !

République de Djibouti : Rejet total et à vitesse météorique de l’uniforme scolaire !

Mépris de la hiérarchie en milieu médical : un ATS sermonne un Docteur en Médecine Mépris de la hiérarchie en milieu médical : un ATS sermonne un Docteur en Médecine 01/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 31/08/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le SMIC, ressource minimum nécessaire à la délivrance d'une autorisation de regroupement familial

Le SMIC, ressource minimum nécessaire à la délivrance d'une autorisation de regroupement familial

La reconnaissance des acquis de l'expérience professionnelle, en vue de l'attribution d'une autorisation de travail, laissé à l'appréciation du préfet La reconnaissance des acquis de l'expérience professionnelle, en vue de l'attribution d'une autorisation de travail, laissé à l'appréciation du préfet 29/08/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/09/2018 - Ibrahim Mahamat

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé 01/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.