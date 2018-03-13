









English News China calls for a fair, impartial global human rights governance system

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2018 modifié le 13 Mars 2018 - 13:29

By Bai Yang from People’s Daily A senior Chinese diplomat called on concerted efforts from all sides to build a community of shared future for mankind and to promote establishment of a fair, impartial, open and inclusive global human rights governance system in Geneva.



Full enjoyment of human rights by all is a great ambition of human society and an important goal of building a community of shared future for mankind, a concept initiated by President Xi Jinping, said Yu Jianhua, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland.



China calls on all parties to work together for a new model of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation and a community of shared future for mankind, the diplomat added when speaking at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.



He stressed the importance of development, security, cooperation and fairness in the improvement of global human rights governance system.



The people's interests are of overriding importance to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government and their aspirations for a better life are what the Party and nation ultimately fight for, emphasized Yu, adding that all the fundamental rights of Chinese people are being better respected and guaranteed.



China is always a builder and contributor to the international human rights governance, he stressed.



The CPC drew up a blueprint of China's development at its 19th National Congress last October, Yu said, elaborating that the country has set 2020 as the target year to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicate poverty.



According to the blueprint, China will basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, and develop itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of this century.



China will further advance its human rights undertakings and contribute even more to the progress of human society with these goals gradually achieved, said Yu.



The 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council kicked off in Geneva on February 26 and is expected to close on March 23.



