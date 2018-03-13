Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China calls for a fair, impartial global human rights governance system


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2018 modifié le 13 Mars 2018 - 13:29

According to the blueprint, China will basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, and develop itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of this century.


By Bai Yang from People’s Daily

A working group from Dongxiang District of Fuzhou, eastern China’s Jiangxi province, visit a prison for law education and a questionnaire on legitimate rights, April 14, 2017. (Photo from CFP)
A working group from Dongxiang District of Fuzhou, eastern China’s Jiangxi province, visit a prison for law education and a questionnaire on legitimate rights, April 14, 2017. (Photo from CFP)
A senior Chinese diplomat called on concerted efforts from all sides to build a community of shared future for mankind and to promote establishment of a fair, impartial, open and inclusive global human rights governance system in Geneva.

Full enjoyment of human rights by all is a great ambition of human society and an important goal of building a community of shared future for mankind, a concept initiated by President Xi Jinping, said Yu Jianhua, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland.

China calls on all parties to work together for a new model of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation and a community of shared future for mankind, the diplomat added when speaking at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He stressed the importance of development, security, cooperation and fairness in the improvement of global human rights governance system.

The people's interests are of overriding importance to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government and their aspirations for a better life are what the Party and nation ultimately fight for, emphasized Yu, adding that all the fundamental rights of Chinese people are being better respected and guaranteed.

China is always a builder and contributor to the international human rights governance, he stressed.

The CPC drew up a blueprint of China's development at its 19th National Congress last October, Yu said, elaborating that the country has set 2020 as the target year to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicate poverty.

According to the blueprint, China will basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, and develop itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of this century.

China will further advance its human rights undertakings and contribute even more to the progress of human society with these goals gradually achieved, said Yu.

The 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council kicked off in Geneva on February 26 and is expected to close on March 23.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/03/2018

La Mairie de N'Djamena appelle les commerçants à ne pas suivre la journée ville morte

La Mairie de N'Djamena appelle les commerçants à ne pas suivre la journée ville morte

Entreprise : QNET formes ses leaders à la distribution Entreprise : QNET formes ses leaders à la distribution 11/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : échec de l’opération ville morte

13/03/2018

Le Tchad et les États-Unis entendent renforcer leur coopération bilatérale

13/03/2018

Visite de travail du Président de la Commission de l’Union africaine en Algérie

12/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
TV5 Afrique : le regard de l'actualité tchadienne avec Djimet Wiche
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… 08/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.