









English News China-proposed Global Security Initiative to forge a strong synergy to build a community with a shared future for mankind

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Décembre 2022



China stands ready to work with all peace-loving countries and peoples to carry out the GSI, nurture security dynamics featuring equity and justice, joint contribution and shared benefits, and forge a strong synergy to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

By He Yin, People's Daily Changes of the world, of our times and of history are unfolding today in ways like never before, posing challenges that must be taken seriously by humanity.



Geopolitical conflicts rise as the COVID-19 pandemic unseen in a century is still casting a shadow over the world; the sluggish economic recovery comes along with a widening development gap; climate change issues still remain unsolved and are followed by the challenging problem of digital governance.



How to coordinate traditional and non-traditional security and how to ensure development and security are common issues facing the mankind.



After putting forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI) at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 held this April.



The GSI is underpinned by “six commitments,” namely, staying committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security; staying committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; staying committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; staying committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously; staying committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation; and staying committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.



The “six commitments” serves as a guiding idea, a basic premise, a fundamental rule and an important principle of safeguarding world peace. It is also the only road leading to world peace and explains the importance of maintaining world peace.



It gives explicit answers to questions of our times such as what security concept the world needs and how countries can achieve common security, offering a Chinese approach to tackling global challenges, eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and achieving durable stability and security in the world.



This major initiative conforms to the common aspirations of all countries to build a world that enjoys universal security.



Peace is the ever-lasting wish of the people. Facing emerging traditional and non-traditional security threats, the GSI goes beyond the zero-sum game and hegemonism, advocates the win-win mindset to address the complex and intertwined security challenges, and champions the spirit of solidarity to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape.



It charts the course for all countries around the world to pave a path that ensures security for all, by all, and of all.



The GSI has gained support from over 70 countries, which indicates that it is an initiative that is in line with the will of the people.

*

This major initiative meets the pressing need of the international community to safeguard true multilateralism.



The GSI is rooted in true multilateralism. It calls upon all countries to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and reject the obsolete mentality of zero-sum game and bloc confrontation.



It insists that security should be based on mutual respect between nations, as well as the commitment to the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.



The initiative provides important principles, lays an important foundation and pulls strength of solidarity for improving global governance through a multilateral perspective.



This major Initiative meets the shared desire of all peoples for working together to build a better world beyond the pandemic.



Security is a precondition for development, and development is a guarantee for security. The GSI is an organic whole of dialectical unity that coordinates security and development and corresponds to the GDI. It will help promote world economic recovery and build a world of common prosperity.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that there's no development if there is no security. He believes the GSI will work in synergy with the GDI.



The GSI takes root in China’s independent foreign policy of peace and the practices of this policy. It is inspired by the diplomatic tradition and wisdom with unique Chinese characteristics.



China has put forward a four-point proposal on resolving the Palestinian question and a five-point initiative on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. On the Iranian nuclear issue, China actively promotes the negotiations to resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It also comprehensively advances the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and promoted the establishment of a coordination and cooperation mechanism of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.



China keeps to its conviction about peaceful development, and is committed to its international responsibilities and resolving international hotspot issues peacefully through dialogue and consultation.



As an ancient Chinese teaching goes, all good principles should adapt to changing times to remain relevant. The GSI conforms to the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation, and will help all parties open up a broad path toward lasting peace and universal security.



China stands ready to work with all peace-loving countries and peoples to carry out the GSI, nurture security dynamics featuring equity and justice, joint contribution and shared benefits, and forge a strong synergy to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Shanghai to present more splendid CIIE with digital technologies China provides solution for building secure, stable world Xi's trip demonstrats China's role as a rational, confident and responsible major country Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)