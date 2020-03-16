









English News China to continue sharing experience, medical resources in COVID-19 fight: FM

By Wu Gang, People's Daily

By Wu Gang, People’s Daily On March 11, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced the country’s effort to contribute to the global response of COVID-19 in five areas.



During a regular press conference, MFA spokesperson Geng Shuang was asked that what will China do to help enhancing international epidemic response.



The spokesperson replied that thanks to the Chinese people's united and arduous efforts, the situation in China is getting better, with prevention and control efforts resulting in important progress at this stage. Meanwhile the epidemic broke out in many places across the world and keeps spreading, and some countries are suffering gravely from it. While combating COVID-19 at home, China is ready to contribute to the global response.



Geng Shuang further announced China’s detailed efforts in following five areas:



First, China will step up communication and coordination with the WHO and the international community.



Exchange of information is an important part of a joint global response. After the virus outbreak, China shared its genetic sequence with the WHO at the earliest time possible and notified other countries in a timely manner.



With openness, transparency and a high sense of responsibility for global public health security and people's well-being, the country will continue information-sharing with the international community including the WHO. China will also strive to enhance coordination and cooperation to advance joint response at regional and global levels to stem the spread of the virus.



Second, China will continue experience-sharing and exchange with other countries.



The country has so far published seven guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and six guidelines on prevention and control, all of which have been translated into multiple foreign languages. China would like to share these Chinese solutions with the world and hold exchanges over them.



Chinese officers and medical experts have discussed their work against the epidemic in video conferences with the European Union, ASEAN, African Union, Caribbean Community, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, South Pacific island countries, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia and others. They will continue exchanges and mutual learning with each other to jointly enhance regional and global capacity in safeguarding public health security.



Third, China will send medical specialists to more countries and regions in need.



China’s Red Cross Society has sent experts to Iran and Iraq, where they conducted intensive work and were acclaimed by local authorities and people. The country is planning to send medical experts to Italy as well and stand ready to help more countries in need in this way.



Fourth, China will provide medicines and other supplies to the international community.



Humanity shines through the dark cloud of the epidemic. China has decided to donate $20 million to the WHO. China has provided some countries with masks, medicines, protective suits and other supplies and exported medical supplies and equipment to those in urgent need of them.



China’s Sub-national governments and civil organizations are all extending a helping hand overseas. While fighting hard against the epidemic at home, China is ready to offer as much help as they can to countries in need.



Fifth, China will ramp up cooperation with the international community on science and technology. China would like to collaborate with other countries in medicines, vaccines and testing reagents, contributing China's wisdom and proposals to securing an early global victory over the virus.



China will contribute to the global fight in these five areas. It will work with the international community with solidarity and mutual assistance to overcome the epidemic.



