Currency floatation to boost Morocco’s real estate market, says JLL

Earlier this year, the Moroccan Central Bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) introduced the gradual floatation of the Moroccan Dirham, providing more flexibility to real estate investors and paving the way for a more buoyant real estate market in the year ahead. According to JLL’s ([www.JLL.com](http://www.jll.com/)) Morocco 2018 report, the bank widened the official band within which the […]

Earlier this year, the Moroccan Central Bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) introduced the gradual floatation of the Morocc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...