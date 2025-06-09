Immersion in the heart of the Rashtrapati Bhavan: a visit to the pinnacle of Indian institutional elegance

🍽️ Hospitality at the height of elegance



The visit concluded in a refined lounge set up for a formal reception, where Indian hospitality is expressed with taste and sobriety. Set with great finesse, a monumental oval table adorned with a table runner embroidered with traditional floral motifs welcomes visitors for a moment of tasting.





On the menu: Indian specialties served with rigor, by staff in white and green jackets, who ensure smooth, discreet service. In the calm of this room with its crystal chandeliers and pale velvet curtains, informal exchanges mingle with admiration for the surroundings. Buddhist sculptures, framed Himalayan landscapes and a hushed atmosphere surround the room, reminding us that every detail is designed to reflect the grandeur of the state and respect for the guest.