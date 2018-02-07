Alwihda Info
February 13, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing: Acting Director for Economic and Regional Affairs Harry Sullivan on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EVENT: The Bureau of African Affairs Acting Director for Economic and Regional Affairs Harry Sullivan will provide an update on U.S. economic policy in Africa and efforts to expand trade and investment in Africa under AGOA. This briefing will be on the record. The telephonic briefing will take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at […]

