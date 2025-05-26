









English News Luoyang's historical legacy: where ancient art meets modern innovation

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 26 Mai 2025



By enriching cultural offerings and reimagining the tourism experience, Chinese cities are composing modern chapters in the grand narrative of their historical legacies. The story of Luoyang -- and of many ancient capitals -- is far from over. It is being told anew, with creativity, technology, and a renewed sense of purpose.

By Kuang Xixi, People's Daily On May 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan province, to learn about local efforts to enhance the protection and utilization of historical and cultural heritage and promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism sector.



The Longmen Grottoes trace their origins to the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534), when Emperor Xiaowen relocated the capital to Luoyang. Excavation continued through successive dynasties -- including the Eastern Wei Dynasty (534-550), the Western Wei Dynasty (535-556), the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-557), the Sui Dynasty (581-618), the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and the Song Dynasty (960-1279).



The grottoes stand as a testament to the craftsmanship and devotion of countless artisans. Today, the site encompasses more than 2,300 caves and niches, over 2,800 inscriptions, and nearly 110,000 Buddhist statues -- bearing witness to a profound cultural legacy.



Drawing on the artistic traditions of Indian cave temples and building upon the elegance of the Yungang Grottoes in north China's Shanxi province, the Longmen Grottoes bring together the style of Northern Wei sculptures and the majestic aesthetic of Tang Dynasty carvings. The result is a harmonious convergence of artistic traditions -- a brillant expression of Eastern aesthetics that continues to captivate global audiences.



In recent years, China has made significant strides in preserving and revitalizing grotto temples. From structural reinforcement and environmental management to digital preservation and monitoring, a range of innovative practices have been made.



At the Longmen Grottoes, high-resolution 3D scanning and printing techniques are being used to virtually reconstruct scattered artifacts and restore damaged sculptures, seamlessly integrating fragments through digital technology. A smart digital twin platform brings cultural relics to life online, allows visitors to interact with virtual replicas. The focus has expanded beyond preservation -- heritage is being reimagined as a dynamic narrative, shared through immersive storytelling and innoavtion.



The grottoes, however, are just one piece of Luoyang's broader cultural preservation. Renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage, the city is captivating global visitors with its history and creative approaches to cultural expression. It has made great strides in transforming the deep historical legacy into a vibrant contemporary experience.

`

Drawing from over 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, 4,000 years of urban history, and 1,500 years as an imperial capital, Luoyang is positioning itself as a "City of Museums in the East," with more than 100 museums and memorial halls chronicling its evolution.



Digital technology is reviving the past in vivid detail. Scenes of ancient canal transport along a grand canal built during the Sui and Tang dynasties are being reimagined through interactive digital displays. Mobile applications allow users around the world to virtually explore the Longmen Grottoes, while technologies like virtual reality bring Buddhist niches back to life. Meanwhile, creative experiences such as overnight stays in museums that combine immersive role-play with cutting-edge technology are redefining how people engage with cultural heritage. In Luoyang, cultural tourism has become not just popular, but fashionable.



Ancient cities and historic streets, long viewed as vessels of history, are increasingly recognized as valuable resources in the cultural economy. Across China, cultural tourism is becoming a powerful driver of economic growth. In Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, the integration of industry, urban lifestyles, and traditional culture is producing tangible results. In Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, a modern identity has taken root -- where centuries-old charm meets digital-age influencers and innovation.



By enriching cultural offerings and reimagining the tourism experience, Chinese cities are composing modern chapters in the grand narrative of their historical legacies. The story of Luoyang -- and of many ancient capitals -- is far from over. It is being told anew, with creativity, technology, and a renewed sense of purpose.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Wuhan startup rides e-commerce boom to reach global markets Chinese e-commerce platforms help exporters tap into domestic market Free trade agreement spurs booming rose trade between China, Ecuador Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)