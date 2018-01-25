Alwihda Info
Note to Correspondents on the findings of the Central African Republic Special Investigation


25 Janvier 2018


On 13 November 2017, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, announced an independent Special Investigation led by Brigadier General (rtd) Fernand Amoussou (Benin) into a number of incidents in the southeast of the Central African Republic that occurred between 1 May and 31 August 2017. Members of the multi-disciplinary investigation team included human rights,… […]

