Photo News Release: A picture of APO Group new CEO, Lionel Reina, displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York’s Time Square

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Lionel Reina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was acknowledged with a photo of Lionel Reina displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York’s Time Square. The NASDAQ Tower is […]

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...